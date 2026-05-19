Villages On Alert As Gates Of J&K's Salal Dam To Be Opened For Silt Flushing

District authorities have issued a public advisory ahead of the scheduled opening of spillway gates at Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Jyotipuram for silt flushing.

Salal Power Station's group general manager has intimated that the gates will be opened on May 21 at 9 am and the operation will continue till May 30.

Due to the release, the water level of Chenab river is expected to rise by 2 to 3 metres. Villages upstream of the dam - including Dharan, Thanpal, Arnas, Sai Lanjan, Narloo, Gari and Salmote - and downstream areas such as Gujjar Kothi, Saidh Baba, Bidda, Kachi Khera, Talwara, Nambla, Vijaypur, Bara Dari, Patta, Kansi Patta, Jedhi, Panassa, Badder, Chumbian, Dera Baba Banda Bahadur and Seri may be affected.

Till the time the dam gates remain open, the administration has restricted movement of people, vehicles, cattle and rafting activities along the river banks.

Per an advisory issued by the Reasi additional deputy commissioner, people have been advised to refrain from venturing near the banks of the Chenab River during this period.

Revenue, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Rural Development Department officials have been directed to coordinate and jointly monitor the situation along the river.