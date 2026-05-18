J&K Police Attach Rs 1.10 Crore Property Linked To Drug Peddler

In a major crackdown on narco-terrorism, Anantnag Police have attached a residential property worth Rs 1.10 crore belonging to alleged drug peddler Ajaz Ahmad Bhat of Nowshera, Srigufwara.

The property was seized under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, in connection with FIR No. 54/2025 registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

This action is part of the Jammu and Kashmir government's 100-day campaign to dismantle the ecosystem facilitating narco-smuggling and drug syndicates.

The crackdown has yielded significant results, including 71 structures demolished, 97 properties attached, 800 arrests made, and 667 kg of drugs seized.

Security agencies have reported a sharp increase in trafficking activities linked to Pakistan-based operatives, who use drones to drop narcotics into India, targeting youth and promoting gun culture to destabilise peace in the region.

"The latest action is expected to instill fear among drug peddlers and disrupt their networks," said S P Vaid, former DGP of J&K Police.

The J&K government is sending a clear and unequivocal message that it will not tolerate anyone associated with drug smuggling by attaching properties or demolishing them.

This action reflects the government's determination to curb the menace of drug abuse and narco-terrorism, ensuring a safer and healthier Jammu and Kashmir.

"Youth are the backbone of every nation. Pakistan is hell-bent on turning youngsters into drug addicts and then luring them into terror-related activities," the former DGP of J&K Police added.