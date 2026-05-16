Amid Centre's 'Save Fuel' Push, Nostalgic Comeback For Tongas In Jammu Town

In a nostalgic nod to the past, traditional horse-drawn tongas are making a comeback in Jammu's border town of R S Pura, amid a rise in oil prices.

"It's not nostalgia, it's economics. Every drop saved matters," said Gyan Chand, a local from the Arnia belt.

For Teja Singh, a traditional tonga operator, the revival of tongas is a welcome change.

"We have been running tongas here for decades. Before 1947, people used to travel from Sialkot to Jammu in tongas. Over the years, this tradition went out of fashion, but now, after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal (to conserve oil and foreign exchange reserves), locals are once again using tongas for short-distance movement in villages," Teja Singh said.

Also read: Renewable Energy Capacity Up 20%: How Much Will India Save On Fuel Imports?

The tradition had indeed gone out of fashion, but the fuel conservation drive has brought it back to life. "People have started showing renewed interest in traditional transport," said Rattan Singh, another tonga operator. A few months back, many tonga operators were thinking of selling their horses and buying auto rickshaws. But soaring oil prices, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the public, have revived the Tonga culture.

"Earlier, I used to go empty-handed. But now, every evening, I make enough money to feed my family properly," said Sankhu, who has got this message painted on his tonga: "Sona ki savari, subko lage pyari."

Tourists are also lapping up the experience, with some saying it's a great way to soak in the local culture. "Using tongas is a good option for saving fuel. It also gives us a chance to experience the region's traditional culture and rural lifestyle," said Rama, a tourist from Gujarat, who had come to view the BSF's beating retreat ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh.

Another tourist, Hema, said the tonga ride had reminded her of the iconic song from the Bollywood superhit Sholay: "Koi haseena jab rooth jaati hai, aur bhi haseen ho jaati hai."

As the country looks for ways to conserve fuel, RS Pura's border villages are leading the way, one horse-cart at a time.