Massive Fire At Shop In J&K's Akhnoor, Items Worth Lakhs Destroyed

A massive fire broke out at a hardware store and its adjoining godown in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area and causing losses estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees.

Eyewitnesses said flames erupted suddenly and spread rapidly through the shop, which was stocked with paint, chemicals and other inflammable hardware material.

Within minutes, the entire premises were engulfed in towering flames, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky that were visible from several kilometers away.

Multiple fire tenders were pressed into service, and firemen brought the blaze under control after hours. "The biggest task for us was to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby shops," said one of the firemen.

Police and civil administration officials also reached the site to supervise the operation.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the entire stock, furniture and billing records have been destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A short circuit is suspected, but officials said a probe has been initiated to rule out other possibilities.

"We have started the investigation. A team will also assess the structural damage to the building," said a senior officer at the scene.

The incident disrupted normal activity in Akhnoor market as the road outside the shop was blocked from both sides to ensure uninterrupted movement of fire tenders. Traffic on the main road was also affected for some time.