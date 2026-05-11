Omar Abdullah Admits His Comment On J&K Liquor Ban Was A "Mistake"

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said today that it was a mistake to speak on liquor consumption in Jammu and Kashmir without explaining his position in detail. He claimed his statement regarding a liquor ban in the Union Territory was twisted by the opposition, insisting that liquor shops are intended only for those whose religion permits the consumption of alcohol.

On Sunday, Abdullah refused to respond to a question on banning liquor in Jammu and Kashmir and asked if anyone was being forced to drink. "You are going to liquor shops on your own will. We are not dragging you there. We are not advertising it," said Abdullah.



As the statement evoked criticism, given Abdullah's own stand on the opening of liquor shops before elections, the chief minister today admitted that his remarks on Sunday were a "mistake".

"It's my mistake - I keep talking to you (media) on a roadside. You ask a question which requires a detailed answer, but due to paucity of time, I answer in such a way which is being twisted by our opponents," said Abdullah.

"The liquor shops are meant for those whose religion allows the consumption of alcohol. In J&K, no government has banned liquor shops. Let those people consume liquor whose religion allows them to do so. Our religion forbids alcohol, and we don't want anyone to take liquor," Abdullah added.

The chief minister said that his government has not opened any new liquor shop after the formation of the elected government in October 2024. He said that he doesn't want existing liquor to operate from places where youth can be influenced to consume liquor. "Our opponents are misinterpreting my statement to hide their own mistakes. If my statement was so wrong, what did they do when they were in the government?" said Abdullah.

The opposition, however, appears to be unimpressed. Iltija Mufti, PDP leader, accused Abdullah of a U-turn on his stand on liquor in the union territory. "J&K CM's expected U-Turn on the refusal to prohibit liquor shops lacks logic. He claims it's wrong to impose a ban on Hindus consuming alcohol since their religion doesn't forbid it. If this is the case, how have Hindu-majority states like Gujarat and Bihar banned alcohol successfully without a whimper? We are proud of J&K's secular credentials, but deeply unfortunate and insensitive for its Chief Minister to dismiss the religious sensibilities of the majority with such indifference," Mufti said.

The National Conference was quick to hit back at the PDP. Tanvir Sadiq, the chief spokesman, said that the PDP founder used to drink alcohol. "Very rich coming from a party that opposed a liquor ban in the name of a 'free world,' while its own founder publicly stated about his habits after 7 pm. Daulat's video is still on YouTube. One small," remember?" said Tanvir Sadiq.

Very rich coming from a party that opposed a liquor ban in the name of a “free world,” while its own founder publicly stated about his habits after 7 pm. Daulat's video is still on YouTube…



“One small,” remember? — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) May 11, 2026

It was not the opposition alone that targeted Abdullah for his remarks on liquor. Aga Ruhullah, National Conference MP from Srinagar who has frosty relations with his party, termed Chief Ministers remarks as "illogical" and demanded a complete ban on liquor in J&K.

"There should be a complete ban on liquor. It's an illogical statement by him (the chief minister). It's not correct. During elections, we have said that liquor shops should be closed," said Ruhullah.