"Bloody Hell": Omar Abdullah's Post As Votes Are Counted In 4 States

Omar Abdullah used an informal British phrase to convey his mood late Monday morning as votes are being counted across the four states - Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu - and a Union territory.

"Bloody hell," the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister posted on X at 11 am, with an emoticon representing shock.

At noon, the BJP is leading in 199 seats in West Bengal, long considered Mission Impossible for the party. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay's party, the TVK, making its poll debut, is leading in 106 seats, delivering a huge shock to the ruling DMK, which is leading in 56 seats and is at the third position.

Bloody hell 😱😱😱!! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 4, 2026

In Kerala, the Congress, as the exit pols had predicted, is leading in 85 seats.

He then posted again, saying he was watching the "unfolding political earthquake in West Bengal & Tamil Nadu".

"The aftershocks of these results will be felt far & wide for a long time, probably all the way up to 2029," Abdullah said.