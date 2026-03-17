Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Will Schools Be Closed On This Date? Here's What We Know

School Holiday Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Eid-ul-Fitr, a major festival marking the end of Ramadan, is observed as a public holiday across India, leading to closures in schools, colleges, and offices. Since the festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon, its exact date varies each year. For 2026, Eid is expected to fall on either March 20 or March 21, with the final date to be confirmed closer to the occasion.

Most schools and colleges are expected to remain closed on Saturday, March 21, while in some regions or school calendars, the holiday has been marked for Friday or Saturday, March 20 or March 21, as the exact date depends on moon sighting.

The reason the Eid holiday can change is that Eid-ul-Fitr follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Therefore, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr will only be confirmed after the crescent moon is sighted at the end of Ramadan. Schools will also finalise their Eid holiday closer to the festival, and parents are advised to check the school schedule for updated holidays.

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, usually lasts for 29 to 30 days, and the celebrations end with Eid festivities. This year, Eid celebrations will correspond to 1 Shawwal 1447 according to the Islamic lunar calendar. The Shawwal crescent moon is expected to be seen in India on March 20 at 6:45 PM IST.

It is most likely that Eid will be celebrated on March 21 this year, but the sighting of the crescent moon will determine the exact date of the festival. There is still a possibility that the Eid holiday could fall on Friday, March 20, depending on the moon sighting.