Watch: Jaipur Intersections Get Smart Screens To Catch Challan Defaulters

In a bid to crack down on traffic violators and boost digital surveillance, the Jaipur Administration and local traffic police have introduced Rajasthan's first real-time traffic awareness screens. The smart infrastructure initiative will flash pending traffic fines, or challans, of vehicles as they pass through major intersections in the city.

The digital road safety system has initially been rolled out along key transit routes, including Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg and Tonk Road. The system relies on Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at these busy junctions. The moment a vehicle crosses the sensor zone, the cameras scan the registration plate, cross-reference it with the national transport database, and display the vehicle's compliance status on massive LED billboards.

Apart from pending traffic penalties, the smart screens are designed to display vital vehicular data. This includes the expiry dates of the vehicle's Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and its active insurance status.

Videos of large display screens at the city's prominent intersection showing the details of challan defaulters and non-defaulters are widely circulating on social media.



To crack down further on violators, the system also sends instant alerts to on-duty traffic police officers stationed at the next checkpoint down the road. This allows them to physically intercept and penalize critical or repeat offenders in real time.