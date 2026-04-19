When Ranveer Singh Opened Up About The "Infinite Happiness" Of Becoming A Dad To Dua: "It's Like Magic"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have delighted fans once again, announcing on April 19, 2026, that they are expecting their second child. As congratulatory messages pour in, a throwback video of Ranveer speaking about fatherhood for the first time has resurfaced online.

Back in 2024, shortly before the arrival of their first child, Ranveer had opened up about the overwhelming emotions he was experiencing.

Speaking candidly at an event, the actor shared, "That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it's like. But there are no words in any language that can describe this happiness. It's like magic. I am excited for me."

At the same event, he also revealed how seriously he was already taking his new role, adding, "I have been on daddy duty for a long time now."

Deepika And Ranveer Announce Second Pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child. The actors announced the good news on Sunday via a joint Instagram post. The picture shows their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit. In the caption, Deepika added two evil eye emoticons.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Timeline: Dating, Secret Engagement, Two Weddings And Soon, A Second Baby