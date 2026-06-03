'Never Saw Madhuri Dixit Throw Tantrums': Ravi Kishan Praises <i>Maa Behen</i> Co-Star

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is all praise for his Maa Behen co-star Madhuri Dixit. In an interview with NDTV, the actor opened up about sharing screen space with the Bollywood icon for the first time and revealed that what impressed him most was her calm, composed nature, regardless of the chaos around her.

Recalling his initial nervousness before working with Madhuri, Ravi admitted that he was unsure how he would perform opposite an actor he had admired for years.

"Oh God. At first, I was wondering how I am going to perform and how I will deliver," he said, adding that before Maa Behen, he had never really interacted with her beyond a brief meeting at an awards event.

The actor revealed that the scenes they shared in the film were emotionally intense and unlike anything he had done before. He also said audiences would get to see a completely new side of Madhuri in the film.

"My scenes with her were very, very intense. I have never done such a character before, and I have never seen Madhuri ma'am in such a role either. Nobody would have expected her to display those quirks and gestures and create a completely different magical aura," he said.

However, it was Madhuri's personality off camera that left a lasting impact on him.

According to Ravi, the actor remains unfazed by delays, bad weather or unexpected disruptions on set.

"Madhuri ma'am has no problems in life. Whether it is raining or muddy, I have never seen her throw any tantrums. It doesn't matter if it's raining too much or too little, she is peacefully happy," he said.

He went on to describe how she stays cheerful even when things do not go according to plan.

"If the lights go out, she is happy. If we are waiting because Ravi Kishan is arriving a little late, she is still happy. Even if I say an extra line during rehearsals, she has absolutely no problem. She just smiles."

Ravi said he spent a lot of time silently observing his co-star and believes she has mastered the art of staying calm amid chaos.

"She has built a beautiful world of her own. She lives in that world and stays absorbed in it. Even if there is a storm or a fire, she listens to everything and just says, 'Oh yeah, yeah,' and smiles," he joked.

The actor also spoke about witnessing firsthand the enduring craze for Madhuri Dixit during her recent visit to his constituency, Gorakhpur, where she attended a jewellery store inauguration as brand ambassador.

"The entire city came to a standstill that day. People were climbing trees and walls just to get a glimpse of her. Young girls and the Gen Z crowd were ready to jump in excitement," Ravi recalled.

Despite the frenzy surrounding her, he said Madhuri remained completely unbothered.

"I was anxious about her security and comfort, but it didn't bother her at all. She was completely unfazed and smiling calmly."

As Ravi showered her with praise, Madhuri laughed and responded, "You are too sweet. This is so funny."

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is a dark comedy that follows a mother-daughter duo, played by Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, whose lives spiral into chaos after a dead body mysteriously appears in their home. The film also features Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga in pivotal roles. Set to premiere on Netflix on June 4, the film promises to showcase both Madhuri and Ravi in refreshingly unconventional avatars.

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