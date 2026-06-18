Soha Ali Khan Reveals Her Secret To Avoid Holiday Weight Gain, How You Can Do It Too

Soha Ali Khan is a well-known fitness enthusiast who often shares snippets of her workout routine on social media. The actress, who recently travelled to London with her family, revealed one of the most common concerns people have while on vacation – how to stay fit during the holidays.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared glimpses from her trip to London, where she, along with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter, Inaaya, was seen strolling through the city's famous streets and enjoying quality family time. The family of three could be seen walking through Chinatown, Regent Street, Burlington Arcade and Piccadilly Circus, among other popular landmarks.

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Watch the full post below:

Sharing the video, the actress shared the secret behind not gaining weight, even when on a holiday. She wrote, “If you want to know how I don't put on weight on holiday…for two weeks we have averaged 15,000 steps a day – through parks, museums, side streets and malls.”

Explaining why she chose to travel on foot instead of relying on cars or public transport, the actress added, “The result? Great memories, stronger calves, better stamina, and no evidence whatsoever of the milkshake.”

Top 5 Tips For Staying Fit During A Vacation

Walk Everywhere

Like Soha, if you want to stay in shape while travelling, consider walking whenever possible. Not only will it help you clock thousands of steps each day, but it is also one of the best ways to explore a destination up close.

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Make Fitness A Priority In Your Itinerary

Fitness should be a part of your travel plans. Whether you are heading to the beach or visiting the mountains, try to include activities that strengthen your body and improve overall fitness.

Pack Travel-Friendly Fitness Gear

A few simple fitness essentials, such as resistance bands, a skipping rope, or a foldable yoga mat, can help transform your hotel room into a mini gym.

Choose Active Accommodation

Selecting the right accommodation can make a significant difference. If fitness is a priority, consider staying at a property with gym facilities or wellness amenities.

Use Travel Days For Recovery

Long flights and train journeys can be physically demanding. Treat travel days as recovery days by stretching at the airport, doing simple mobility exercises during the journey, and taking a short walk after arrival to get your circulation moving.