American Express To End Membership Rewards Transfers To Etihad Guest From July 1

American Express cardholders in India will soon lose the option to transfer their Membership Rewards points to Etihad Guest miles. The change will take effect on July 1, 2026, bringing an end to a long-running partnership between the two loyalty programmes. The move is not limited to India. American Express has already informed cardholders in several major markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, that Etihad Guest will no longer be available as a transfer partner. The decision appears to be part of a global separation between the two companies.

Last Date To Transfer Points

American Express India has informed cardmembers that they can continue transferring Membership Rewards points to Etihad Guest until June 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm IST.

In its communication to customers, the company stated: "Effective 1 July 2026, the option to transfer Membership Rewards points to Etihad Guest Miles will no longer be available globally. You will be able to transfer Membership Rewards points to Etihad Guest Miles until 30 June 2026, 11:59 pm IST."

Etihad has also updated information on its Membership Rewards partnership page, confirming that transfers from American Express Membership Rewards to Etihad Guest will stop from July 1, 2026.

Photo Credit: etihad.com

What Changes For Indian Cardholders?

For many American Express users in India, Etihad Guest has been one of the airline loyalty programmes available for converting Membership Rewards points. The current transfer ratio stands at 2:1 for India, allowing cardholders to use their points for Etihad flights and select partner airline redemptions.

After the partnership ends, cardholders will still have several transfer options available. American Express has said members can continue moving points to airline and hotel partners including Asia Miles, British Airways Executive Club, Hilton Honours, Marriott Bonvoy, Qatar Privilege Club, Singapore KrisFlyer and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.

Apart from travel rewards, points can also be used for shopping, statement credits and gift vouchers from multiple brands.

An Unexpected Move

The timing has caught the attention of frequent flyers because Etihad Guest has been actively expanding its presence in India. Earlier this year, the programme added partnerships with brands such as BOBCARD, Flipkart, Swiggy, Shoppers Stop and The Postcard Hotel. Neither American Express nor Etihad has publicly shared the reason behind the decision.