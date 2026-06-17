Chef Gaggan Anand To Open First Hotel Inside A 200-Year-Old Sake Brewery In Japan

Chef Gaggan Anand is stepping into the hospitality space with his first hotel project, and it is far from a typical luxury stay. As per a report by Travel + Leisure, the celebrated chef is partnering with some of Asia's best-known names in design and hospitality to launch Gaggan Hotel at Daimon Sake Brewery in Osaka, Japan.

The upcoming property will be housed within Daimon Sake Brewery, a 200-year-old brewery that continues to produce sake even today. Located between Kyoto and Osaka, the hotel is expected to welcome guests in 2029 and is already being talked about as one of the region's most anticipated hospitality openings.

A Collaboration Between Three Industry Names

The project brings together three major names: Gaggan Anand, architect Bill Bensley and hospitality expert Jason Friedman. While Anand is known for pushing boundaries in the restaurant world, Bensley has been entrusted with transforming the historic brewery into a boutique luxury retreat without losing its original character.

Inside The 15-Suite Property

The hotel will feature just 15 suites, making it a highly intimate experience. Each suite will span around 70 square metres and will have its own design identity. Some rooms will be created in a loft-style format, while others will offer views of the working brewery.

Unlike many luxury hotels where guests decide plans after arrival, Gaggan Hotel will encourage visitors to customise their stay before checking in. Guests will be able to select meals and plan activities in advance, allowing them to spend more time enjoying the property once they arrive.

More Than Just A Hotel Stay

The experience is designed to go beyond accommodation. Visitors can expect curated dining experiences, sake tastings, wellness programmes, arts and crafts workshops, and access to facilities such as a spa, onsen and distillery. The hotel will also operate on an all-inclusive model, with meals and itineraries built into the stay.

Designed For A Slower Getaway

Exclusivity is another key part of the concept. The property will host no more than 30 guests at a time and will require a minimum stay of two or three nights. The idea is to create a slower, more immersive getaway that allows travellers to fully experience the brewery, the surrounding region and the hotel's carefully planned offerings.

With a historic setting, limited room count and a creative team led by some of Asia's most influential names, Gaggan Hotel is shaping up to be a unique addition to Japan's luxury hospitality scene.