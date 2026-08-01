Japan's Hidden Blue Flower Paradise Is A Perfect Day Trip From Tokyo

Japan is famous for its beautiful cherry blossoms, which attract tourists from around the world every spring, but the country has another flower-filled sight that can make your trip even more special. At Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, millions of tiny blue nemophila flowers cover the land during spring, making it look almost like the sky has come down to the ground.

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The flowers usually bloom between March and May, which makes this a great place to add to your Japan itinerary during the season. The park is also easy to visit from Tokyo as travellers can reach it in a few hours by train and bus. This makes the park a good choice for a day trip, especially for people who love flowers, nature and photography.

Nemophila flowers are also called Baby Blue Eyes because of their soft, sky blue colour. Their small, round petals look bright and clear, which reminds people of a baby's eyes. At Hitachi Seaside Park, the crisscross path leads to the top. The walk can be comfortable even for people who may find long or difficult climbs hard. Once visitors reach the top, they can enjoy wide views of the Pacific Ocean as well as other parts of the park.

According to Thursd, the blue nemophila flowers have been growing at Hitachi Seaside Park since 2002. This year, the flowers reached full bloom on April 16 and stayed at their best until the end of April. By May, the flowers started to lose their peak beauty.

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If you miss the Nemophila flowers in spring, there is still another beautiful sight to see in autumn. During this season, the same hillside is covered with Kochia plants. The plants are green at first but slowly turn into a bright red colour. They usually look best around mid October, giving visitors another good reason to visit the park later in the year.