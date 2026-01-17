Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Rs 19 Crore 4-Bedroom Alibaug Villa

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the IT celebrity couple, and there is no doubt. Their combined net worth exceeds Rs 1,300 crore, making them proud owners of many real estate properties in India and abroad, luxury cars, and expensive jewels and accessories, according to a Times of India report.

The couple has recently purchased their second property worth Rs 32 crore in Alibaug. However, in 2022, the cricketer welcomed Architectural Digest into his four-bedroom villa, Veeran at Avas Living, and redefined luxury living.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Rs 19 Crore Alibaug Villa

According to reports, the 8-acre plot was priced at Rs 19 crore in 2022. According to a Live Mint report, the couple invested between Rs 10.5 and Rs 13 crore to turn that plot into a four-bedroom villa.

From Italian marble to Turkish limestone, the 1,000 square feet Alibaug property is a quaint and quiet escape for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from their busy lives. It was designed in tune with the personalities of Virat and Anushka.

"My family is my top priority. I'm busy playing cricket, but I always want to come back home. When you have kids, and the family grows, the will to be back home also increases. I think work is a part of life that one needs to balance, not the other way around. I want to spend time with my daughter. I don't want to miss the growing years," Virat told Architectural Digest.

Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Rs 19 Crore Alibaug Villa

Jasmine Jhaveri, a global interior stylist, designed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Rs 19 crore Alibaug villa. In February 2024, she shared a few snapshots after the place was all set up.

"A home that's a statement of its owner's personality. Avās in Alibag delivers just that. Built over a 10,000 square foot plot by globally acclaimed architects at SAOTA, led by Phillippe Fouche, the Californian Konkan-style four-bedroom villa celebrates 'raw luxury,'" the caption read.

Starting with an open living room featuring double height and a cut-out that lets the sunlight brighten the entire space. It is just how Virat Kohli wanted, "centred and peaceful." Another interesting aspect of the space is the absence of television. Since there is no medium of entertainment, it encourages the family members to interact freely.

The living room seamlessly merges with the dining space, featuring a six-seater table, where the couple can entertain their guests or enjoy quiet meals with the family. The best part? Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's home is equipped with advanced technology, and everything can be automated with a click.

The outdoors of the villa feature a swimming pool, a relaxing area, and even a dining table, where the athlete likes to relax and have his morning coffee. Next comes the bedroom, which is a blend of modern and minimal aesthetics.

The entire space screams quiet luxury and is definitely a cosy home away from home.

