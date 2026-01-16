Will You Pay Rs 99 Lakh For A 23-Day World Tour From Mumbai On A Private Jet?

In a world where travel plans usually revolve around flight deals, hotel points and leave approvals, luxury travel plays by a completely different rulebook. For some, holidays are not about budgeting or compromises. They are about comfort, exclusivity and experiences that come with a premium price tag. And every once in a while, something comes along that makes even seasoned travellers pause and look twice.

The Viral World Tour Ad

That is exactly what happened after a travel advisor shared a post on X that has now gone viral. The post featured a newspaper advertisement for a world tour package called The Q Odyssey, a private jet world tour curated by The Q Experiences.

According to the advert, the journey will cover seven countries over 23 days, scheduled between June 6 and June 28. The price tag instantly caught attention: Rs 99 lakh per person.

Reacting to the advertisement, the travel advisor wrote, "23 Days World Tour in a private jet! All for just 99 lakhs per person. Would be interesting to see the people who have signed up for this."

23 Days World Tour in a private jet!



All for just 99 lakhs per person. Would be interesting to see the people who have signed up for this???? pic.twitter.com/B0SXnseUEf — Karan Aggarwal (@karanaggarwal86) January 16, 2026

What The 23-Day Private Jet World Tour Is Like

The Q Odyssey is designed as a fast-moving yet ultra-comfortable world tour for travellers who want to explore multiple countries without dealing with commercial flights or constant airport fatigue. The 2026 world tour will be the third edition, as per their website.

Number of days and countries covered: The tour runs for 23 days and covers seven countries across Europe, Africa, North America and Asia. The destinations include Malta, Morocco, Greenland, the USA, South Korea, Mongolia and China. All travel between these countries happens on a private luxury jet fitted with modern amenities. The journey starts in Mumbai and also ends in Mumbai, making it a complete India-to-India world tour.

Where All The World Tour Will Take Travellers To

The first international stop is Valletta in Malta, where travellers spend three nights exploring the island nation's historic streets and coastal views. The jet then heads to Morocco for another three-night stay in the city of Marrakech, offering a mix of culture, colours and architecture.

From Africa, the tour moves to Greenland's Nuuk for three nights, focusing on natural landscapes and a slower pace. The next destination is Anchorage, Alaska, USA, again for three nights, before the itinerary moves to Asia.

South Korea is the fifth stop, with a three-night stay in Seoul that blends modern city life with traditional experiences. This is followed by the Gobi Desert in Mongolia for another three nights, known for its wide-open spaces and unique cultural setting. The final international stop is China's Lijiang, where travellers spend the last three nights before flying back to Mumbai.

What The Private Jet Offers

A major highlight of the tour is the private jet experience itself. A dedicated physician is on board throughout the journey, ensuring medical support is always available. This adds reassurance during such an extensive international trip.

Porter and luggage handling services are included, allowing travellers to move effortlessly between destinations. Since the tour begins and ends in India, it also removes the stress of arranging separate international departures or returns.

In-flight entertainment is available throughout the journey, making long flying hours more comfortable. Dining on board is curated by celebrated Indian chef Vicky Ratnant, with meals thoughtfully planned and vegetarian-friendly.

Beyond Flights And Hotels

The experience goes beyond just flying and sightseeing. A professional filmmaker travels with the group to capture key moments through photos and videos. Travellers also get access to a seamless, limited laundry service to stay fresh during the packed itinerary.

At every destination, professionally guided tours are arranged. Expert tour directors, managers and local guides handle logistics and experiences on the ground.