In A Printed White Frock, Tania Shroff Goes As Indian Pop Culture Icon The Nirma Girl For Halloween 2023

Tania Shroff Goes As Pop Culture Indian Icon The Nirma Girl For Halloween

With Halloween 2023 rising in popularity in India especially, there's more attention to detail going on behind the scenes. While cobwebbed-draped celebrity parties are now a reality, so are Indian-centric Halloween costumes to attend the bashes. In the years that have past, while ghosts, witches and black cats were the low-effort costumes of choice for Halloween, that has changed. Bollywood has dipped into the rich pool of pop cultural figures and dressed as the likes of Kareena Kapoor's Poo as well as Paresh Rawal's Baburao. This year, Tania Shroff took things to a whole new level when she cosplayed The Nirma Girl for Halloween 2023.

In a series of looks on Instagram, the industrialist celebrity kid and rumoured girlfriend of Ahan Shetty wore a white printed dress with a flared frock from the waist down. The V-neckline and puff-sleeves were also included. Tania paired it with white frilly socks and a black Mary-Jane shoes along with a big white bow in her hair, to accompany the thick fringe across her forehead.

Really driving it home was the presentation on Instagram. Just like the Nirma Girl from the ads, Tania's video showed her twirling on to the front of the product with pictures of her posing on the packets. The original twirling mascot is a household name even today due to her feature in the washing powder brand commercials in the 70s. Tania's celebrity friends, from Bhumi Pednekar to Khushi Kapoor to Athiya Shetty, were all cheers for her in the comments section. However the user @yforyash won with his comment that said, "Literally washed away the competition". We couldn't agree more.

Indian pop culture is getting representation this Halloween 2023 and Tania Shroff is leading the way.

