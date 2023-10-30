Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Kill Bill Halloween 2023 Costumes Are Straight Out Of The Slasher Flick

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Kill Bill Halloween Costumes Are A Win

Halloween is a costume designer's dream holiday. While most choose to parade as ghouls and goblins, some go all out to replicate fictional characters, right down to their footwear. Celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the ones who fit this bill; specifically the Kill Bill. The Hollywood actress and artist duo stepped out as characters from the movie Kill Bill. Megan was dressed as Gogo Yubari, a teenage assassin from the movie, in a preppy blazer and pleated plaid skirt with high socks and platform heels. Completing it was her bleeding eye makeup look. Beside her was her beau Machine Gun Kelly who decked as The Bride. Played by Uma Thurman in the 2003 Quentin Tarantino movie, his costume included a blood-stained yellow tracksuit, matching sneakers and a sword in one hand with a floppy mop of blonde locks. In the film, Gogo Yubari and The Bride go up against each other in a slasher battle which is where the former's blood-streaked eyes originate from. While their costumes were accurate and perfectly themed, they are being considered controversial as they counter rules enforced by the SAG-AFTRA protest.

If their commitment to Halloween wasn't visible enough, here's a look at the time Megan and Machine Gun attended another celebrity gathering last week. The couple dressed up as Ryuk and a character from the Japanese Manga series Death Note. While Megan's costume made for a delightfully preppy school girl look, MGK's demon garb with face paint was a true stand out.

Halloween cosplaying goes to a whole new level when Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dress up.

