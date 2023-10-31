Hailey Bieber Is Both, Sensuous And Spooky As Scary Movie's Carmen Electra For Halloween 2023

Hailey Adds Hot To Spooky In A Halloween Look Inspired By Scary Movie

The spooky season spirit is around us with the best fashion fervour. Celebrity costumes are at an all-time high and we aren't complaining. The trick-or-treat season comes with a new fashion direction and recently it was Hailey Bieber who gave spooky a unique touch with her Halloween 2023 costume. Inspired by Carmen Electra's iconic look from 2000's "Scary Movie", Hailey gave spooky a sensuous spin in white lace lingerie. She posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, "SCARY MOVIE". The series of portraits was indeed a sight for sore eyes. The model rocked a white lingerie set that featured a lace bra and briefs from Victoria's Secret. Her choice of sneakers and socks were a tribute to the iconic look. With a bronzed makeup look and open natural tresses, Hailey's version of Halloween looked nothing short of stunning.

Give Hailey Bieber any silhouette and she will turn it into an appealing one. Her LBD is far from regular. Trust her to add that oomph element to everything that she adorns. Recently, the model looked beyond stunning in a backless black number. She came, conquered and left us awestruck with her fashion choices. Nude glam and open tresses sealed the deal for Hailey.

Hailey Bieber's Halloween style comes with an equally hot and spooky fashion quo.