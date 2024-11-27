Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Panday Will Debut At 2024 Le Bal In Couture Designed By Elie Saab

Le Bal des Débutantes is a renowned annual event that is held in Paris every year to celebrate a set of young women from influential families around the world. Le Bal, founded in 1992 by Ophelie Renouard, has defined the concept of the introduction of young women to society, marking their formal entry into the social scene. This year, the annual gala will be held at the Hotel de Crillon and will be attended by the creme de la creme of global society. This year, Le Bal has announced actress Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday as the Indian debutant for 2024. Ananya Panday herself also debuted at the Le Bal annual gala at the age of 19 in 2017. Continuing the family tradition, Rysa will be attending the gala wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab this November. In the pictures shared by the official page, Rysa can be seen trying different outfits for the event.

In the first picture, Rysa opted for a beige strapless bodycon gown featuring shimmery blue sequin work all over it. The fitted corset featured a plunging neckline and a flowing train. She kept her makeup minimal with her hair open. For the second trial, she wore a full-sleeved, floor-length, embroidered beige gown that came with white organza floral prints all over it. Lastly, she tried a black, off-shoulder, flowing embroidered gown. The gown featured a body-hugging bodice and a flowing skirt. The black and golden floral embroidery all over the gown added an extra edge to her look. She kept her makeup subtle and her hair open for all the trials and looked gorgeous.

