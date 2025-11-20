Meet Roma Riaz, The 25-Year-Old Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 Challenging Toxic Beauty Standards

British-Pakistani beauty queen Roma Riaz is representing Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. The ceremony is set to take place in Thailand on November 21.

Roma Riaz has captured the world's attention with her outspoken personality, unwavering confidence and innate charisma. Her remarkable transformation from an everyday young woman to an international beauty pageant contender is a truly inspiring tale that showcases her strength and determination.

The 25-year-old recently made headlines after she hit back at social media trolls who made distasteful comments about her skin colour and body type.

Who Is Roma Riaz?

1. Originally from Lahore, Roma Riaz grew up across three countries - her native Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UK. She is currently based out of Manchester in the UK.

2. According to her LinkedIn profile, Roma attended Aquinas College in Stockport, England and Manchester Metropolitan University in Manchester. She holds a degree in business and marketing.

3. Roma Riaz previously worked as a merchandising administrative assistant and assistant merchandiser at Boohoo. She is currently with JD Sports Fashion, a leading sports fashion retailer, as an assistant merchandiser.

4. Roma Riaz was recently crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2025, which was her first beauty pageant.

5. As Miss Universe Pakistan, she has used her celebrity to advocate women's empowerment and educational access for women. Her goal is to present a positive image of Pakistan to the world and challenge outdated beauty standards.

6. In a recent Instagram post, Roma Riaz called out trolls for their colourist and body-shaming remarks directed at her. She wrote, "I will not apologise for looking like my people."

She added, "I am Pakistani in my roots, in my values, and in every shade of my skin. My skin tone mirrors that of the women who built our homes, our families and carried our nation in their hearts."

The 74th Miss Universe pageant for 2025 will be held on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the current Miss Universe 2024, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

