Ranveer Singh Returns After Two Years With <i>Dhurandhar</i>: Hype, Controversy And Box Office Expectations

Ranveer Singh is all set to make his much-awaited comeback to the big screen with Dhurandhar, releasing on December 5. The action thriller marks his first theatrical appearance in two years, following the enormous success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which premiered in July 2023 and earned Rs 357.50 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

As a result, the anticipation for Dhurandhar has intensified, fuelled not only by Ranveer's return but also by the film's scale, its storyline, pre-release buzz, and the legal and social debates that have surrounded it.

Ranveer Singh's First Release In Two Years

The two-year gap since RRKPK is notable, especially as Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's most prolific stars, known for shifting between genres with ease. The industry has witnessed an extended quiet phase from him on the big screen, making Dhurandhar a decisive and widely discussed return. Fans, who last saw him in the family entertainer, will now see him in a gritty, genre-blending action thriller.

Dhurandhar also holds the distinction of being Ranveer's longest film yet, with a reported runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The film has been certified A by the CBFC, indicating a darker, more intense narrative tailored for mature audiences.

A High-Stakes Thriller With A Massive Ensemble

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film dives deep into Karachi's criminal underworld. At its centre is a mysterious "traveller" who infiltrates the city's mafia networks, climbs through the criminal hierarchy with calculated precision and eventually dismantles the dangerous nexus between the ISI and the underworld.

The ensemble cast is one of the strongest the actor has worked with in recent years. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun all play pivotal roles in this film.

The Controversy

While excitement was already high, Dhurandhar found itself in the middle of a storm when the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on its release. Major Sharma, an Ashok Chakra awardee, was martyred in 2009 during an encounter in Kashmir and remains a revered figure.

The controversy began after Madhur Sharma, the officer's elder brother, reacted to an X post suggesting that Dhurandhar might be inspired by Mohit Sharma's life. Ranveer's first-look images from the film, showing him in an intense and covert operations setup, led many online users to draw visual parallels with the officer.

In a conversation with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Madhur explained the family's confusion, saying, "When a movie of this scale and plot gets announced and things start to happen, there's a lot of noise and buzz. We were also excited about the movie, and a few months back, we started to get a lot of messages from friends across the country, including friends from the forces, who were asking whether this was something based on Mohit's life."

Initially, the family neither confirmed nor dismissed these assumptions. "We didn't think it's based on Mohit's life... we had no source of information to corroborate or refute them," he added.

However, social media escalated the speculation. Podcasts, YouTube videos, radio shows and Instagram creators began drawing comparisons. Madhur said, "People... started correlating the looks from the movie with the way Mohit conducted his operations," and some even created "exact comparisons, frame by frame." With rumours spreading nationwide, the family felt compelled to seek clarity.

He stated, "We had no other way to get closure... As parents, they should know whether this relates to their son or not." The added confusion of the long-announced but stalled film Iftikhar, believed to be a biopic on Mohit Sharma, contributed to the uncertainty.

Aditya Dhar's Clarification

Responding to the speculation, director Aditya Dhar issued a public clarification on X. He wrote, "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification."

He further assured the family about potential future projects, "If we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family... in a way that truly honours his sacrifice."

However, Madhur said the family was not contacted directly by the filmmakers. "None of the family members... have been directly approached by the movie makers," he told NDTV. By the time Dhar responded on X, the family had already filed the petition. "We wanted to make sure we weren't leaving these questions unanswered... The petition was already filed by the time the answer came."

Delhi High Court And CBFC's Stand

The Delhi High Court refused to halt the film's release but acknowledged the family's concerns. It directed the CBFC and filmmakers to consult the family and Armed Forces experts before certification.

Madhur explained, "The CBFC has been asked to take steps to ensure questions raised in the petition... are answered." The court also recommended a pre-screening to ensure clarity on whether the film bore any connection to Mohit Sharma's life.

He said the process was important for the family, "Parents who have had sons martyred... dream of seeing them in real life... It would be a very emotional moment."

Following the review, the CBFC certified Dhurandhar as a "work of fiction", stating that it bore no direct or indirect resemblance to Major Sharma's life and confirmed that the film did not require further scrutiny by the Indian Army. This marked the final clearance for the film's release.

Age Gap Debate And Casting Conversation

The film also sparked debate due to the nearly 20-year age gap between Ranveer Singh (40) and Sara Arjun (20). At the trailer launch, Ranveer did not address the discussion directly but praised Sara's abilities.

"Sara here is a prodigy," he said. "Some people are just like a child prodigy." He further revealed that she was selected from 1,300 candidates, adding that she performed as if she had "already acted in 50 films."

Box Office Expectations

Talking about the box office expectations, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV, "Dhurandhar's box office opening looks good, with a big star like Ranveer Singh. It's an action genre, so it should work in both cities and interiors. It should open around Rs 25 crore on Day 1. The rest of the weekend depends on word of mouth."

Advance Bookings And Ticket Prices

Even before its release, Dhurandhar is turning heads for its advance booking numbers and premium ticket pricing. Mumbai's INOX Maison, BKC, is offering the most expensive seat at Rs 2,020, including a Rs 70 convenience fee, with no additional benefits.

According to Sacnilk, the film has already sold 9,110 tickets: 8,566 in 2D and 544 in IMAX 2D, spread across 2,251 shows nationwide, amounting to Rs 45.17 lakh in revenue. With blocked seats included, the figure reaches Rs 1.98 crore.

