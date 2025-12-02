Samantha Manifested A 'Very Loyal And Loving Partner' A Year Before Her Wedding To Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, following months of speculation about their relationship. Samantha also treated her fans to some beautiful moments from her special day. Now, a post from her social media shared last year is gaining attention - one in which she manifested "a very loyal and loving partner."

In December 2024, Samantha had shared a post on her Instagram Stories outlining predictions for the upcoming year. A part of the post read: "Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn. What to expect in 2025: An extremely busy year. Progress in your craft and earning more money for it. Financial stability for you and yours."

However, what stood out the most was the mention of a personal milestone. The note referred to the arrival of "a very loyal and loving partner". Samantha responded to the post by writing "AMEN" in all caps, indicating that her hopes were in line with the prediction.





Talking about the wedding, sharing pictures from the intimate ceremony, Samantha wrote: "01.12.2025."

Samantha and Raj, who recently tied the knot, had earlier collaborated on the hit web series The Family Man 2. The speculations about their relationship began after Samantha posted photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj. Their appearance together sparked curiosity among fans.

Previously, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple wed in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2024.