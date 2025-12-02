David Beckham Wishes Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Citadel director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, on Monday morning. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since yesterday. The wish that caught the Internet's attention was from star footballer David Beckham.

In the comments section of Samantha's wedding post, David Beckham wrote, "Congratulations to you both" and tagged Samantha.

Last Friday, David Beckham came to Mumbai for an event. He met actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dhanush during his visit.

Beckham appeared with Samantha during a conversation for Elle India. Speaking about his experience in the country, he said, "India was one of the places I had never been to, and two years ago when I came here, I was blown away. I knew I was going to love it, but I didn't know I was going to love it as much as I do now. And that says it's about the people, the environment, the culture, and the food. But people in India, the energy is not what so many places have in the world."

Celebrities Who Wished Samantha on Her Post

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and other celebrities sent their good wishes to the newlyweds.

South stars like Parvathy, Sneha Reddy, and Upasana Kamineni also wished her.

On Monday, Samantha shared a few pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.

In the pictures, the couple is seen exchanging rings and performing rituals. In the last picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are flashing their best smiles for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote the wedding date in the caption: "1.12.2025".

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.