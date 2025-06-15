<i>Kuberaa</i>: Dhanush's Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC

The Censor Board of Film Certification has officially cleared the trimmed version of Sekhar Kammula's highly anticipated film Kuberaa with a U/A certificate.

Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film will now release with a revised runtime of 181 minutes - or three hours and one minute.

Earlier, the Censor Board had cleared a longer cut of Kuberaa with a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes.

However, the makers had stated in an interview that the early clearance was sought to avoid last-minute complications and that they planned to trim the final version to under three hours.

The updated cut now stands at just over three hours, clocking in at 181 minutes.

Speaking about his experience on the film, Dhanush said, "I heard I had to stand in the sun. I had to do a lot of research...All those are lies...I just had to follow my director. Sekhar sir was brilliant. He taught me the nuances. He made life very easy for me. It is a very different character from what I have played before and I enjoyed the challenge."

Calling Kuberaa a special project, Dhanush added, "It was a fantastic experience shooting for this film. We shot in dumpyards and garbage trucks. Every experience teaches you something."

Apart from Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in important roles. This marks the first collaboration between National Award-winning actor Dhanush and acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical side, the film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Cinematography is by Niketh Bommi, while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre serve as production designers.

The film is co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, with costumes designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

