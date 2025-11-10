<i>Haq</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam's Film - Rs 10 Crore

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's latest offering, Haq, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. The film, directed by Suparn S Varma, premiered on the big screens on November 7.

On Day 3 (November 9), Haq minted Rs 3.75 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 8.85 crore. The courtroom drama witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 23.60 per cent on its first Sunday, added the report.

Haq's evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 35.98 per cent. Meanwhile, the afternoon screenings stood at 24.56 per cent and the night shows registered 24.30 per cent occupancy. The morning slots documented the lowest footfall at 9.54 per cent.

On its opening day, Haq earned Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Rs 3.35 crore on day 2. Safe to say, the film is soon to enter the Rs 10 crore club.

Haq is inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case, dating back to 1985. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Mohd Ahmed Khan, and Yami Gautam essays the character of Shah Bano Begum.

The story centres around a 62-year-old Muslim woman, Shah Bano Begum's plea for alimony after her divorce from an affluent and well-known lawyer, Mohd Ahmed Khan. In 1978, Shah Bano (62) lodged a petition in the Indore court, seeking maintenance from her ex-husband. The two got married in 1932 and shared five children — two daughters and three sons.

Although the Supreme Court stated that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 in 1985, her life was left in turmoil when the Rajiv Gandhi government brought in legislation to nullify the court verdict.

Shah Bano's case is considered to be a legal milestone, sparking national discussions on secularism, women's rights, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Haq, produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.