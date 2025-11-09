<i>Haq</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam's Film Shows Growth

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's latest release Haq continues to show steady growth at the Indian box office.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and witnessed a significant 91.43% rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 3.35 crore.

With this, its total collection has reached Rs 5.10 crore.

The film registered an overall occupancy of 19.35%.

Morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancies of 7.66% and 17.46%, while evening and night shows performed better with 23.71% and 28.57%, respectively.

Background

Inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq revolves around the story of a 62-year-old Muslim woman's plea for alimony following her divorce - a case that sparked national discussions on secularism, women's rights, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Reacting to the film's growing audience support, Yami Gautam expressed her gratitude on X, writing, "A well-intended film finds its audience eventually & vice-versa. Grateful."

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq has been jointly produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios. The film also features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles alongside Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam.