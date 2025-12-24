Yami Gautam Reveals There Was No Big Proposal Ahead Of Her Wedding With Aditya Dhar: "Really Wanted To Get Married"

Aditya Dhar ic currently basking in the huge success of Dhurandhar. His wife, actress Yami Gautam, has opened up about how their decision to get married happened organically, with no grand proposal.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Yami Gautam spoke about how both Aditya and her family were happy about their wedding.

She said, "There was no 'I am going to propose to you' kind of moment or anything filmy. We just knew that we really wanted to get married."

Yami On Why Aditya Dhar Is Rare

Furthermore, Yami spoke about the little gestures from Aditya Dhar that touched her heart.

She said, "Here's a man who is a rarity in today's time. That was my first instinct."

The actress further recalled sweet moments from the sets of Uri, his first film, where he offered her his director's chair after the hairstylist informed him that she was sitting on the floor and eating. She also spoke about him getting her a pillow during Article 370 promotions when she was pregnant.

Yami On Wanting A Simple Wedding

Yami and Aditya's wedding was an intimate one, with only close relatives in attendance. It took place in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

She continued, "I would have loved to get married the same way-just a few family members, everybody's blessings, and nature around us. We wanted to make it more about rituals than anything else. We love our traditions, our Hindu culture. Each and everything that is said at that time has a meaning."

"For me, to have the mighty deodars in the background, nature blessing us out there in the open-both of us had our hearts in those hills," added Yami.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam got married in June 2021 and welcomed their son Vedavid in 2024.

