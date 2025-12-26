Yami Gautam Reveals She Had To Audition For Hrithik Roshan's <i>Kaabil</i> When Others Didn't Need To

Yami Gautam has been receiving glowing reviews for her film Haq this year. In a candid conversation recently, the actress opened up about her film Kaabil, when she was asked to audition while many of her contemporaries were not expected to do so. While Yami had no issues with going for screen tests, she did question the difference in how different actors were treated.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, she said, "I screen-tested for Kaabil, and I was more than happy to do that. I'm not saying it was for Kaabil, but when you're asked to screen-test while another contemporary isn't, you do wonder why the difference."

On changing her approach, Yami continued, "I decided to stop questioning. I took a breather and rewired the way I approached films, choosing the kind of stories and directors I wanted to associate with, within the choices I had. And that's when Uri and Bala happened. After that, everything changed."

Yami On The Nature Of Casting In Films

Furthermore, Yami elaborated on how unpredictable it can be to be cast in a film. She also added that one is never "good enough for that film."

She said, "I realised that every film reveals something new. So what's the point of obsessing? Whether you're cast in a film depends on someone else's decision, and that decision isn't always based on your potential; it's influenced by many other factors."

"It could be anything-not just in the industry, but anywhere. Very random reasons, often ones that don't make sense. But you also can't force someone to like you enough to cast you. I'm happy to screen-test."

About Yami Gautam's Latest Release Haq

Haq, directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Baweja Studios, is slated for release on November 7, 2025.

The case of Shah Bano, a 62-year-old divorced Muslim woman who sought maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, led to a historic Supreme Court ruling in her favour in 1985. The verdict affirmed that divorced Muslim women were entitled to maintenance irrespective of personal laws, triggering a nationwide socio-political debate that ultimately led to the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act 1986.

