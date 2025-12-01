Haryana Number Plate 'HR88B8888', Sold For Rs 1.17 Crore, To Be Reauctioned

'HR88B8888', the number plate that went viral last week for being sold for Rs 1.17 crore in Haryana will be reauctioned after the bidder failed to pay the amount within the given period.

Sudhir Kumar, Director of transportation service Romulus Solutions Private Limited, bid for the VIP number 'HR88B8888'. After two days of bidding, he secured the number plate for Rs 1.17 crore, making it India's costliest number plate.

The deadline to pay Rs 1.17 crore was today, December 1, 12 pm.

On Sunday, bidder Kumar said he tried to deposit the bid amount twice on Saturday night but failed due to a technical glitch. He also said that his family is against spending a hefty amount on a number plate.

"Discussions are currently underway with the family. Elderlies in the family that it is not a wise decision to spend such a large amount on a number plate, while my opinion is in favour of it. We will make a final decision by Monday."

All About Auction

Haryana holds online auctions for VIP or fancy number plates weekly. Between Friday 5 pm and Monday 9 am, bidders can apply for the number of their choice. And then begins the game of bidding until the results are announced on Wednesday 5 pm. The auction takes place entirely online on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal.

This week, among all the numbers up for bidding, the registration number 'HR88B8888' received the highest number of applications - 45 in total. The base bidding price was set at Rs 50,000 which kept increasing with each passing minute before settling on Rs 1.17 crore at 5 pm.

What Does HR88B8888 Mean?

HR88B8888 is a unique vehicle number or VIP number purchased at a premium through bidding.

HR is the state code, indicating the vehicle is registered in Haryana.

88 represents the specific Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district within Haryana where the vehicle is registered.

B is used to indicate vehicle series code within the specific RTO.

8888 is the unique, four-digit registration number assigned to the vehicle.

What makes the number plate special is that it looks like a string of eights considering 'B' in uppercase resembles an eight and there is only one digit repeated.