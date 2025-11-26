No Respite In Sight For Delhi Pollution, Chief Justice Of India Weighs In

The pollution level in Delhi and National Capital Region set to continue for at least another week, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has expressed serious concern on the matter. The pollution in the national capital has reached such a level that even going out for a morning walk has become difficult, he said today.

The met office has said that the pollution crisis is likely to continue for at least another week. No rainfall is expected within this time, said Dr. Naresh Kumar, senior scientist of the India Meteorological Department.

Justice Kant said he took a 55-minute walk on Tuesday and felt discomfort for the rest of the morning. "I had breathing difficulties," he said when senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi sought exemption from the hearing, citing ill health.

When the Chief Justice asked if this was due to Delhi's weather, Dwivedi agreed. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also said he has stopped his walks due to pollution.

The Air Quality Index or AQI remains between 300-350 even in the evening, Sibal said.

Dwivedi requested the court to start virtual hearings, which Sibal also supported.

Justice Kant said a decision on this matter will be taken only after discussion with the bar. He would meet the bar officials during the Constitution Day celebrations and discuss this suggestion, he added.

Dwivedi suggested that for the time being, lawyers above the age of 60 years be exempted from physical attendance. Recently, Justice PS Narasimha also advised lawyers to adopt virtual attendance in view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

Over the next one week, wind speed in the Delhi-NCR region will remain around 5 to 10 km per hour. In this period, there is no forecast of rain in most areas of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, the IMD has said.

"According to the outlook we have released, there is no possibility of rain in northwest India during the next 15 days, and no change in wind speed is expected," Naresh Kumar said.

Punjab will experience a cold wave starting tomorrow morning, which will continue for two days.