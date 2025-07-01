US Lawmaker Calls Zohran Mamdani "Uncivilised" For Eating With Hands, Gets Schooled

American lawmaker Brandon Gill is facing online backlash after his recent post called for Indian origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani to "go back to the third world" after the New York City mayoral candidate was seen eating rice with his hands in an old video. The Republican congressman said that "civilised people" in America don't eat with their hands and asked Mamdani to "adopt Western customs."

"Civilised people in America don't eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World," the Texas Congressman wrote in a post on X.

Civilized people in America don't eat like this.



If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World. https://t.co/TYQkcr0nFE — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 30, 2025

The post quickly prompted outrage on social media, with many users pointing out that Gill is married to Danielle D'Souza, the Indian-origin daughter of right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza. The internet users also dug out old pictures of Gill and his Indian-origin father-in-law eating with their hands, slamming him for attacking the Democrat on cultural lines.

Replying to Gill's post, an X user asked, "How do you eat tacos, french fries, burgers etc? Do you eat Lays with a fork too?"

Another user posted pictures of Gill's father-in-law, Dinesh D'Souza, eating with his hands and wrote, "Hello Civilised person from America. Here's your father-in-law Dinesh D'Souza 'eating like this'."

A user also posted a picture of Gill himself enjoying a pizza and a hot dog and wrote, "We need to send you back first then."

Danielle D'Souza Defends Her Husband

Gill's wife, Danielle D'Souza Gill, however, supported his remarks, saying she always uses cutlery while having food.

Taking to X, she wrote, "I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I'm a Christian MAGA patriot. My father's extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Controversy Over Mamdani's Video

Zohram Mamdani's surprising victory against Andrew Cuomo in the NYC Democratic primary made him the prime target of Republicans, with many calling for his deportation. US President Donald Trump even threatened to cut funds for New York City if Mamdani does not toe the line after becoming the mayor.

On Sunday, a clip showing Mamdani eating with his hands went viral on social media, with some Republicans questioning whether his upbringing in Uganda and South Africa shaped his understanding of the Palestinian struggle.

Recorded in 2023 during an interview with Uncivilised Media, the video shows him saying, "When you grow up as someone, especially in the Third World, you have a very different understanding of the Palestinian struggle. It is one that is framed in terms of empathy and solidarity."

Eating with hands, as seen in the video, is a widely practised tradition in many South Asian cultures.

Trump supporter and "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) activist Laura Loomer also criticised Mamdani's eating video, and wrote: "Honestly, being an Islamist and a Communist was enough for me to not want @ZohranKMamdani in office. He is from Africa. And you can tell in the way he eats. Disgusting. My dogs are cleaner and more civilised when they eat than little Muhammad."

"@ZohranKMamdani eats his food and licks his fingers with his right hand. We already know what he does with the left hand as a "third worlder". You don't want to shake either hand," Loomer added calling the New York leader a rich, nepo baby who has picked up a fight against billionaires while staying in her mother Mira Nair's $2 million condo in Chelsea, Manhattan.