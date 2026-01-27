NMC Releases Tentative Postgraduate Medical Seats For 2025-26 Academic Year

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification mentioning about the tentative seat for postgraduate courses in various medical colleges/institutions for the academic year 2025-26. The notification released by the NMC mentions the number of seats available as on January 22, 2026. The medical body also directs the colleges and institutions to verify and confirm the number of seats as displayed in the notification and bring out the discrepancy to the notice of MARB/NMC.

The notification highlights the number of seats in medical colleges of various states during the 2024-25 academic year, seats granted during 2025-26 year and the final seats. Medical aspirants can visit the official website of NMC for detailed information of seats in medical colleges acorss the country.

Meanwhile, NBEMS has released the tentative schedule for NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026. According to the official notice, both exams will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at centres across the country. The NEET MDS 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026 (Saturday). The cut-off date for completion of internship for NEET MDS candidates has been fixed as May 31, 2026. The NEET PG 2026 exam is expected to take place on August 30, 2026.

The NEET PG and NEET MDS examinations are conducted annually for admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses across India.

