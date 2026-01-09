NMC Issues Notification On MBBS Seat Recognition And Annual Renewal Process

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification advising medical colleges not to send proposals for recognition of MBBS seats as the batch once sanctioned or renewed annually is accepted as valid institution.

The notification comes after the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) received applications from some medical colleges/institutions for recognition. The institutions have been requesting for recognition of the MBBS course with specified annual intake permitted.

The notification reads, "All the medical colleges/ institutions teaching MBBS are advised not to send proposals for recognition of MBBS seats. The medical colleges are, however, mandated to submit the Annual Disclosure Report, along with requisite fee (online), in respect of MBBS Course, on the designated NMC's portal for this purpose as and when called for."

"Once permitted or renewed annually, the MBBS batch will be considered recognised and seats permitted will be considered as recognised seats for registration of the degree awarded. Medical colleges/Institutions running such courses will be considered as Accredited Medical colleges/Institutions for the said course of qualification," added the notification.

NMC further noted, "Upon the coming into force of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023, the earlier regime providing for separate recognition stands substituted by a framework of annual renewal of seats, which shall be deemed to constitute annual recognition of the admitted batch for the relevant academic year.