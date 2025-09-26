'Can't Take It Anymore': Employee Exposes 'Suffocating' Reality Of Banking Job In Viral Reddit Post

A 39-year-old government bank employee has gone viral after exposing the reality of the job that is considered 'prestigious' by the majority. The employee revealed that the toll of relentless pressure for 15 years had pushed them to the brink and that they cannot continue to work anymore.

"This job, one that I got after clearing three rounds of all-India level exams, is considered safe and prestigious, especially in North India. A PSU bank job comes with stability, a decent house, a car, a steady salary, and a certain respect in society," the user wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

"This job has also given me high BP, thyroid issues, and a fatty liver. It expects me to relocate to remote parts of the country at short notice, meet endless sales targets, and be available almost every day from 10 AM to 10 PM."

The user noted that the job also required them to sell "useless insurance products" to the public on Sundays to meet the targets, in addition to handling the "unreasonable whims of bosses".

"I no longer feel like I can do justice to myself. I'm scared that one day, like many of my fellow bankers, I might also reach a breaking point. I don't want that."

With life at an impasse, the banker said they had decided to stop reporting to work in the hope that it would help reclaim their life.

"So, I've made a decision. I am still in service, but I can't get myself to travel to work anymore. I've stopped reporting. Yes, this means my salary will stop. My financial struggles may begin. But I hope - with all my heart - that I'll get my life back."

As the post went viral, garnering nearly 4,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, a section of social media users sympathised with the bank employee while others warned that the grass may not be greener on the other side.

"I am a PS banker as well. So many people of scale 4 and scale 6 are quitting my bank and joining private sector for that big payday and then quit that life for good," said one user, while another added: "Seriously, the grass is not green on the other side. You have to do something about your working hours, though. But, stay in PSU only."

A third commented: "The suffocation is valid and after quitting your job, you are likely to feel liberated. The way I did. But by choosing a route less travelled, you are inherently accepting the risk. You are just jumping from one furnace to another."

A fourth said: "Brilliant decision. My sister is in SBI and her situation is the same as you. She can't give time to her own daughter, who is 4. Service conditions are absolutely pathetic, horrible."