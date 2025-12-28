Blinkit's 6-Minute Delivery Shocks American Man Living In Delhi: "Super Quick"

India's rapid 10-minute delivery ecosystem has completely reimagined the world of logistics. Recently, a video of an American man living in South Delhi went viral after he documented a six-minute delivery from Blinkit. Charlie Evans, who set out to show his friends in the US how fast Indian quick-commerce is, ordered water and a screwdriver at 5:43 pm. To his surprise, the items arrived by 5:49 pm. Evans was visibly stunned, calling the service "supreme" and declaring "Blinkit is god" in his caption.

"All right, guys, it's 5.43 pm and I just ordered Blinkit. I'm showing my US friends how quick this app service is. Basically, it's a one-stop shop for everything you can get last-minute. You can get anything on this app and it's super super quick. So 5.43 pm, let's see when he gets here," he says in the video. He noted that such speed is nearly impossible in the US, where similar services can take much longer.

Watch the video here:

Evans also remarked about the delivery partners' hard work and the hurdles they jump through in Delhi's lanes and apartment complexes "I feel bad for these Blinkit guys sometimes. They get here super quick, and I have no idea how they find the building. I don't think he's outside, though. This is the only thing that holds it up, is they're trying to find it," he added.

His comments sparked wide discussion online, with many users in India expressing pride in the efficiency and echoing his admiration. However, many others raised concerns about the risks faced by gig workers who rush to meet such rapid timelines.

One user wrote, "India's quick commerce is on another level, especially in Delhi."

Another commented, "Sometimes it feels like the delivery guy was already standing downstairs, and the moment we placed the order, he came straight up to deliver it to our room."

"Great for customers, but I hope riders are treated well and paid fairly," a third added.

Earlier, a US-based entrepreneur said he was "blown away" when his orders from Swiggy and Blinkit were delivered in just six minutes. He noted that this speed is unimaginable in the US, where an Uber Eats order can routinely take an hour.