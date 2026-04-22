US Woman Raped At Karnataka Homestay, Owner Cut WiFi For 3 Days

A woman from the United States has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at a homestay in Karnataka. Acting on the complaint, the police have arrested the homestay owner and a worker.

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Vrujesh Kumar, a native of Jharkhand who was working at the homestay, allegedly raped the US national.

The incident is reported to have taken place at a homestay in Kutta village in Kodagu.

The homestay owner has also been booked in the case for allegedly attempting to suppress the incident. He allegedly disconnected WiFi services for three days, preventing the victim from contacting anyone during that period. After regaining access, the victim reportedly left the premises under the pretext of traveling to Mysuru.

She then informed the United States Embassy about the incident. Following this, US officials contacted police authorities in Mysuru via email, based on which the case was formally registered.

Speaking to NDTV, the Kodagu Superintendent of Police said a case of sexual assault on a foreign national has been registered at the Kutta police station.

The two accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody until May 3. A further investigation is underway.