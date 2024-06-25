4th Case Against Prajwal Revanna Adds Sex Harassment, Stalking Charges

Prajwal Revanna is a former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan. (file)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, has registered a fourth case against the former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan.

Unlike the three previous cases registered against Prajwal which invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s section for sexual assault, the fourth case has been registered under sections for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation of a victim as well as clandestinely recording and sharing images of the survivor.

Three others, including former BJP MLA from Hassan Preetham Gowda, have also been named in the FIR. Police sources said Preetham, Kiran, and Sharath have been accused of sharing images that Prajwal recorded in the course of sexual harassment of a victim on a video call.

The victim filed a complaint stating the recording of the sexual harassment by Prajwal and the sharing of the clip by others caused embarrassment and loss of image for her whole family.

The fourth FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 E of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC and the son of former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, Suraj Revanna was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker.

On Saturday evening, a case was registered against him under Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district. It was done on the complaint of a party worker that he was sexually assaulted by the MLC at his farmhouse on June 16.

