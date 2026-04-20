Archana Puran Singh Reveals How <i>The Kapil Sharma Show</i> Led To Missed Film Opportunities: "I Didn't Have Time"

Archana Puran Singh has opened up about how her long-standing commitment to The Kapil Sharma Show affected her film career over the years.

In a recent conversation with News18, the actor shared how turning down multiple opportunities eventually led to fewer offers coming her way.

Why Archana Puran Singh Had To Say No To Films

Archana revealed that her packed schedule with the comedy show made it difficult for her to take up film projects. She recalled being offered a role that required her to travel to Scotland for nearly a month, but she had to decline it due to her existing commitments.

She said, "I haven't been able to work in films for all these years. This one time, I got a call. They required me to travel to Scotland for a shoot for 25 days."

"But it wasn't possible for me to leave the shoot of Kapil's show and film elsewhere. Earlier, when the show used to be aired on TV, we would film a hundred episodes a year. That's the reason I didn't have time to anything else. I ended up saying no to a lot of films. And since I've said no so many times, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments," she added.

A Fresh Start

Now, with The Great Indian Kapil Show streaming on Netflix, Archana feels optimistic about her future in films. The seasonal format has reduced her year-long commitment, allowing her more flexibility.

She shared, "Now we shoot for it on a season-to-season basis. As a result, I don't have the commitment to be in India for the whole year. I can now travel and shoot for other projects. This is why I'm very happy that the show now runs on Netflix."

Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show in February 2019 and has since been a regular presence on the popular comedy platform.