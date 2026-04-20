<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Bags Rs 155 Crore OTT Deal With JioHotstar, Release Likely After IPL 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is enjoying a strong run in theatres and is now set to arrive on OTT soon.

Massive OTT Deal And Expected Release Window

The sequel to the hit Dhurandhar has reportedly secured a massive Rs 155 crore digital deal with JioHotstar, placing it among the biggest OTT acquisitions for a Hindi film.

Interestingly, this marks a shift from the first instalment, which had found its streaming home on Netflix. This time, the makers have clearly gone bigger - and different.

While fans might be eager to watch the film from the comfort of their homes, they may need to wait just a bit longer. Dhurandhar 2 is likely to begin streaming in late May or early June 2026, with its release window strategically planned after the IPL season wraps up. The delay is not without reason - the film is still enjoying a dream run in theatres.

Box Office Dominance

Released on March 19, 2026, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has turned into a box office juggernaut. Even weeks after its release, it continues to draw crowds.

On its fifth Sunday, the film added another Rs 5.20 crore to its tally, pushing its domestic net collection to a staggering Rs 1,115.67 crore. With a worldwide gross of Rs 1,756.64 crore, it now stands proudly as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who has now fully embraced his darker, more dangerous identity as Hamza Ali Mazari. After taking down Rehman Dakait in the first film, Jaskirat's journey continues deep within Karachi's underworld, where he is now feared as "Sher-e-Baloch".

The sequel dives deeper into his past, revealing how Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan, recruited him for a high-risk mission.

Apart from Ranveer and R Madhavan, the movie features Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 1,115.67 Crore In India Amid Bhooth Bangla Release