Archana Puran Singh's Son Loses Rs 87,000 In Online Scam, Parmeet Sethi Says, "You're Always In A Hurry"

Aayushmaan Sethi, son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, recently lost Rs 87,000 in an alleged credit card scam, a moment that unfolded in front of his family and was later shared in a vlog by his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi.

What's Happening

The incident came to light through Aaryamann's YouTube channel, where a segment captured Aayushmaan in visible distress.

"My credit card got swiped for Rs 87,000," he said, prompting immediate concern from his family.

Archana, who was seated next to him, responded quickly, "Just cancel it. Call up the credit card company."

As Aayushmaan explained the situation, he said, "They took the money for the entire year under the pretext of a seven-day free trial." Reacting with surprise, Archana asked, "Rs 87,000?" before repeating her advice to cancel the card.

Parmeet, however, clarified, "Don't cancel the card, cancel the payment."

The tense moment soon turned lighter when Aayushmaan, still confused, asked, "Where do I look for that option?," a question that left the family laughing. Aaryamann joined in, teasing his younger brother by saying, "You cannot take this money from mumma-papa," while Archana added, "This is your money."

Trying to justify his actions, Aayushmaan said, "I did this for dad!" Though Parmeet laughed at the remark, Archana reminded him, "He will take that money from you. So what are you so happy for?"

Parmeet responded, "I am not happy, I am just wondering how much he's panicking over this."

Aayushmaan attempted to contact his bank, but faced difficulty reaching them, exclaiming, "Really?" in frustration.

"Someone Took Money From My Credit Card Without My Permission"

The situation also brought up a previous incident, as Aaryamann recalled, "When we were doing recce for my song 'Choti Baatein', Aayushmaan received a message saying around Rs 80,000 had been debited from his PlayStation account, which he never got back."

Clarifying the latest issue, Aayushmaan said, "Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven-day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go... without asking my permission."

Parmeet suggested that haste may have played a role, saying, "You are always in a hurry." Aayushmaan disagreed, replying, "I wasn't in a hurry. And I was doing your job."

He added, "You guys are not dealing with this. I am dealing with this. Nobody has any expertise here-I will fix it myself," which again amused the family.

Later, when asked if he was upset, Aayushmaan clarified that he was not, saying he was playing video games while waiting for a response.

Aaryamann remarked, "You just lost Rs 87,000 and you're sitting here playing games?" to which Aayushmaan replied, "I have no option. They said it will take them 48 hours to respond."

When asked about the website involved, Aayushmaan admitted, "I don't know. I cannot recall the name of it at this moment." He added, "It is not some shady website. I am using it-it is fine and useful. But they confused me regarding the seven-day free trial. First they deducted a $0 transaction, which I approved. Then after an hour, they took away Rs 87,000 without my permission."

Efforts to reach the service provider also proved difficult. "They are making me speak to the AI only," Aayushmaan said, leading to more laughter from the family.

Parmeet advised him to try alternative contact methods, saying, "They must have some email option to reach their help centre. You can do that at least."

The conversation also touched on his past experience with fraud.

Aayushmaan said, "I have faced a similar fraud about a year ago." Yogita joked, "That means you are a regular customer for people who do fraud."

Aayushmaan clarified, "That one was not under my control, so I got the money back."

Parmeet concluded by pointing out a key difference this time, saying, "Here, that is not the case. You pressed the button and gave them permission to deduct the money."