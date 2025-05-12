Pics: Top Terrorists Killed In Op Sindoor, Pak Officials Who Attended Funeral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India has released the names of Pakistani Army officials, who attended the funeral of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor.

India has released the names of the top Pakistani Army officials who attended the funeral of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to avenge the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces had targeted nine terror sites, including Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, and Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot.

Addressing a joint press conference on Sunday, the senior military officials of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy said the funeral of terrorists killed in Muridke was led by Abdul Rauf, a LeT commander who is a specially designated global terrorist by the US.

Exposing the nexus between the Pakistani Army and terrorists, the officials also released a picture, which showed Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj and Brigadier Mohd Furqan Shabbir attending the funeral, which was conducted with full state honours, with coffins of terrorists being draped in the Pakistani flag.

The picture also showed a senior Pakistani police officer, Usman Anwar, and a politician, Malik Sohaib Ahmed, offering prayers.

Over 100 Terrorists Killed In Operation Sindoor

India said that more than 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor and released pictures of some "high-value targets".

Khalid, alias Abu Akasha, was a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who operated in Jammu and Kashmir. He played a key role in smuggling weapons from Afghanistan to Pakistan while based in Peshawar.

Khalid

Mudassir Khadian Khas, who used names like Mudassar and Abu Jundal, was a Lashkar operative who was in charge of the Muridke terrorist camp.