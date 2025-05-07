Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

The Significance Of India's Strike On Muridke In Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the April 22 attack in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
The Significance Of India's Strike On Muridke In Pakistan
New Delhi:

'Operation Sindoor', India's calibrated military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, included a strike on Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab, which is home to the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and is known as the "terror nursery" of Pakistan.

The Hafiz Saeed-led terror outfit is believed to be behind the April 22 attack in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, most of whom were tourists, were killed. 

The headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa in Muridke is spread over spread over approximately 200 acres, including mosques, schools, hospitals, farms, and a terror training camp. 

Muridke is a major commercial hub and is about 40 km from Lahore.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Operation Sindoor, Precision Strikes, Muridke
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now