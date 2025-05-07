The Significance Of India's Strike On Muridke In Pakistan

'Operation Sindoor', India's calibrated military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, included a strike on Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab, which is home to the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and is known as the "terror nursery" of Pakistan.

The Hafiz Saeed-led terror outfit is believed to be behind the April 22 attack in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, most of whom were tourists, were killed.

The headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa in Muridke is spread over spread over approximately 200 acres, including mosques, schools, hospitals, farms, and a terror training camp.

Muridke is a major commercial hub and is about 40 km from Lahore.