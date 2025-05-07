'Ajmal Kasab, David Headley Trained At One Of Camps Targeted In Operation Sindoor': Army

The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) also included Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camps linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Indian Army said today.

10 Points On Government Briefing On Operation Sindoor: The Operation Sindoor targets included Markaz Taiba Muridke in Pakistan, where Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists behind the Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead in 2008, and David Headley, the mastermind of the attacks, took training, Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during a media briefing on the Indian strikes. While Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Pune in 2012, Headley is currently in a jail in the US. The missile strikes were also launched at the headquarters of banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, Colonel Qureshi said. The Indian security forces targeted 21 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, including Sawai Nala, Syed Na Bilal, Maskar-e-Aqsa, Mehmoona Joya and Sarjal. India reportedly launched 24 missiles and killed 70 terrorists in the strikes, which lasted from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM on May 7, and were carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Addressing the press conference before Colonel Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India "exercised its right to respond" and that the actions were "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible". The strikes "focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India," he said. At the same press conference, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that India is ready to "deal with any misadventure by Pakistan." The Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the killing of 26 people at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. A group known as “The Resistance Front”, a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

