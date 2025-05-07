How India Used HAMMER And SCALP To Hit Terror Camps In Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, India launched a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, involved a tri-services deployment of air, naval, and land-based assets. It is the most expansive cross-border precision strike carried out by India since the Balakot operation in 2019.

The mission was a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including a serving Indian Navy officer and a Nepali national, were killed. The attackers were linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror group that has been alleged to get logistical and financial support from the Pakistani government.

Weapons Used In Operation Sindoor

India utilised a suite of high-precision, long-range strike weapons in the operation. Among these were the SCALP cruise missile, the HAMMER precision bomb, and loitering munitions.

SCALP (Storm Shadow): The SCALP missile, also known as Storm Shadow, is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile with a range exceeding 250 kilometres and designed for deep-strike capabilities.

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range): The HAMMER smart bomb was used to strike hardened infrastructure such as reinforced bunkers and multi-storey buildings used as training and logistical centres by LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The HAMMER is a precision-guided, standoff munition capable of striking targets at ranges of 50-70 kilometres, depending on launch altitude.

Loitering Munitions: Also known as "kamikaze drones," loitering munitions were deployed for surveillance, target acquisition, and terminal strike roles. These drone systems hover over target areas and either autonomously or under remote control identify and eliminate threats.

Key Targets Identified and Hit

Nine separate sites were struck during Operation Sindoor, four located in mainland Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Ministry of Defence said that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. Instead, all sites were selected based on their verified use as operational centres by banned terrorist groups.

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur (JeM) - Considered the ideological and operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, this location has historically hosted senior cadre training sessions.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke (LeT) - A 200-acre compound used by Lashkar-e-Taiba for indoctrination, logistics, and planning. It was one of the most fortified targets hit in the operation.

Markaz Abbas, Kotli (JeM) - This camp served as a hub for suicide bomber training and weapons distribution for POK-based terrorists.

Syedna Bilal and Shawai Nalla camps, Muzaffarabad (JeM and LeT) - Used as infiltration points and training facilities for sleeper cells.

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala (LeT) - Functioned as a support facility and regional logistics hub.

Sarjal, Tehra Kalan (JeM) - Used as a pre-infiltration camp for newly recruited terrorists.

Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot (HM) - A lesser-known Hizbul Mujahideen training centre, still active despite the group's declining footprint in the Kashmir Valley.

