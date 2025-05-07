India-Pakistan Tension Live Updates: The Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.
The attacks were in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district that claimed 26 lives -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen -- on April 22.
Taking note of the strikes, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has "every right to respond forcefully to this act of war". "The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals," he said.
There has been tension between India and Pakistan after the terror attack last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the attack and those who took part in its conspiracy to the "ends of the earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".
NSA Ajit Doval Speaks With US Secretary Of State After India Attacks Pakistan Terror Bases
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "shortly after" India early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said.
"India's actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," a press release from the Embassy of India, Washington DC said.
It said that "shortly after the strikes," NSA Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and "briefed him on the actions taken".
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory After India Strikes Pak Terror Bases Under Operation Sindoor
Pakistan Has Every Right To Respond, Says PM After India's Strikes
Condemning India's strikes on Pakistan terror bases, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X: "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given. The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals."
Knew Something Was Going So Happen, Says Donald Trump
On India's action against terror bases in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump said: "Knew something was going to happen, hope it ends very quickly."
India-Pakistan Tension Live Updates: Justice Is Served, Says Indian Army
Pakistan Army Says India Launches Air Strikes, Vows To Respond
The Pakistan Army said that India launched air strikes against the country early Wednesday, vowing to respond to the attack.
Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that missiles fired by India targeted Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK and Bahawalpur in Punjab province.
Some time ago, India launched air strikes on the Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air, he told ARY News channel, according to news agency PTI.
"Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered," he said.
India's Action Against Pakistan Focused, Measured: Defence Ministry
In its statement, the Defence Ministry also said that India's action against Pakistan have "been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature". "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing 'OPERATION SINDOOR', later today," it said.
Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Says Rajnath Singh After India's Attack On Pak Terror Bases
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Posts On X After India Strikes Pak Terror Bases
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: India Attacks Nine Terror Bases In Pakistan
In a statement, the Defence Ministry said: "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted."