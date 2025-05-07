India-Pakistan Tension Live Updates: The Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

The attacks were in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district that claimed 26 lives -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen -- on April 22.

Taking note of the strikes, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has "every right to respond forcefully to this act of war". "The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals," he said.

There has been tension between India and Pakistan after the terror attack last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the attack and those who took part in its conspiracy to the "ends of the earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".

