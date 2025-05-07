Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace, Plans To Hit Back After India's Precision Strikes

Pakistan, in disbelief and distress after Indian armed forces missiles pummeled multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as deep inside Pakistan, has decided to close down its airspace entirely.

So far, Pakistan had closed its airspace only for flights that are owned, leased, or operated by Indian carriers, but after India's precession strikes, Islamabad and Rawalpindi (Pak Army headquarters) have announced a total closure of the country's airspace for all countries, including its own civilian planes. Only some essential flights are reportedly being permitted.

The order, issued by Pakistan's aviation authority, states that Pakistan is now a no-fly zone for the next 48 hours. While Pakistan has called the move a precautionary measure, the country has vowed to retaliate. It must be noted that India's kinetic action against Pakistan was a response to Pakistan's links to cross-border terrorism which resulted in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. The attack was religiously-motivated, and came days after an inflammatory and communal speech by Pak Army chief Asim Munir.

Hence, any strike by Pakistan now, will only be seen as an escalation and not a retaliation, say military experts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif met the national security council to deliberate on what Pakistan's reaction should be.

During, and shortly after India's strikes on Pakistani terror camps - between 1:05 am IST and 1:30 am IST - all flights to Islamabad and Lahore were diverted to Karachi Airport, where flight ops came under severe stress. Following this, the entire airspace was shut down, except few essential flights.

India too has curbed civilian flights operations at several airports along the western front which borders Pakistan. Should Pakistan escalate the situation, New Delhi has assured the world that it will "retaliate resolutely".

Early on Wednesday Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

