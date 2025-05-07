'Pak's Response Not Proportionate': Omar Abdullah As 10 Killed In Pak Firing

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Pakistan's disproportionate firing, resulting in 10 civilian deaths and 30 injuries in the Poonch sector. India conducted missile strikes in response to cross-border terrorism, targeting Pakistani terror bases.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called Pakistan's 'arbitrary and indiscriminate firing response' to India "anything but proportionate" - even as Indian officials ensured no military and civilian targets were hit. The firing and artillery shelling across the Line of Control and the International Border by Pakistan left 10 civilians dead and around 30 injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

"It was expected that India would use its right to respond in an appropriate and proportional way. I think the Government of India and the Indian defence forces have gone out of their way to ensure that no military and civilian targets were hit in Pakistan. They have only hit terror bases and launch pads. Unfortunately, the response has been anything but proportionate," Mr Abdullah said after he held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border and Line of Control areas.

"Pakistan, as reports are coming in, has gone out of its way to target the civilian population. I have just had a video conference with all district collectors along the LoC. I have taken stock of the situation and we're dealing with it," he added.

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah holds a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas.



CMO says, "Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges." pic.twitter.com/KB4zVX9KxN — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

According to the Chief Minister, they are moving more ambulances to the forward area, adding that they focus currently is on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges.

Also Read | 'Pak Army Complicity Most Politically Explosive...': Sources On Op Sindoor

"At the moment, we can't do much more because the shelling is ongoing, but we are keeping abreast with the situation. As it develops, our response would also be tailored accordingly. In the meantime, I've asked the finance department to release contingency fund to all those dead in Jammu and Kashmir and an additional amount to those killed along the border and LoC," he said.

India carried out 24 missile strikes across nine locations - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwa - in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing 70 terrorists and injuring another 60, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack under 'Operation Sindoor'. According to government sources, the attack was more than a military response.

"It was a statement of strategic resolve. Through 24 precisely coordinated missile strikes across nine terrorist-linked locations, India demonstrated that it would no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism, nor the complicity of state institutions that enable it," a source said.

Pakistan, in response, resorted to 'arbitrary and indiscriminate firing' and artillery shelling across the LoC, killing 10 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Those killed include a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, the Army said.

The dead were identified as Mohd Adil, Saleem Hussain, Ruby Kour, Mohd Akram, Amrik Singh, Ranjit Singh, Mohd Rafi, and Mohd Iqbal. The children who were killed were Mohd Zain and Zoya Khan.