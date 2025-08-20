"Can't Take Anymore": Omar Abdullah's Viral Post Amid J&K Statehood Demand

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday shared a Harry Potter-inspired meme amid renewed speculation over the status of the region's statehood. The meme, featuring the character Severus Snape, read, "Please I can't take anymore of this."

The post came shortly after media reports suggested that the Centre could table a Bill on J&K statehood in Parliament on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah is also introducing the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. It reportedly seeks to reorganise the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The debate over statehood has remained since August 5, 2019, when the Union government revoked Article 370, ending the region's special status. Article 370 granted the territory its constitution, flag, and autonomy over most internal matters, besides defence, foreign affairs, and communications.

With the state under President's Rule at the time, Parliament issued Constitutional Orders 272 and 273, stripping the provision of its force. This was followed by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which bifurcated the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, with an assembly, and Ladakh, without one.

While the Centre has repeatedly said that statehood will be restored "at an appropriate time," no timeline has been given.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 but directed the Election Commission to conduct assembly elections in J&K by September 2024. It also urged the Union government to restore statehood at the earliest.

Several parties and activists in the Valley have been pressing for statehood and, in some cases, even the rollback of the 2019 decision. Last year's assembly elections, the first in a decade, saw the National Conference-Congress alliance come to power, renewing calls for early statehood.

Omar Abdullah has been vocal on the issue. In his Independence Day address earlier, he said he had taken a political risk by placing trust in India's democracy and the Centre for restoring J&K's rights, including statehood.

"I had no expectations, but I was being constantly told that the documents are ready, and now just the announcement is to be made. But the announcement never came. The ray of hope is fading, but we will not give up," he said, as per PTI.