LIVE Updates Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2024: Who Will Win In J&K's First Poll In 10 Years?

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to have a new government. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - following a gap of 10 years. This is also the first time Jammu and Kashmir had assembly elections since Article 370 was abolished in August 2019, which divided the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The three-phase elections resulted in voter participation of 63.88%, as per the Election Commission of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress decided to team up and fight the assembly elections 2024 together. On the other hand, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested separately.

The PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu And Kashmir collapsed in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti's PDP. Following the separation, then President Ram Nath Kovind enforced Governor's Rule in the region.

The alliance of the Congress and the National Conference (NC) is predicted to win the most seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a poll of polls.

Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

The results of Jammu and Kasmir Assembly elections will be declared today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Here are the LIVE updates of the Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2024:

Oct 08, 2024 06:21 (IST) Jammu And Kashmir Election Results: The Benchmark...

There are 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, so the halfway mark is 46. Which party will manage to reach the finish line? Follow for LIVE updates.

Oct 08, 2024 06:21 (IST) Hung House In J&K?

The alliance of the Congress and the National Conference (NC) is predicted to win the most seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a poll of polls. Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong. Read The alliance of the Congress and the National Conference (NC) is predicted to win the most seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a poll of polls. Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong. Read here

Oct 08, 2024 06:20 (IST) "Why Not?" Farooq Abdullah On Post-Poll Alliance With PDP



The National Conference is open to a strategic post-poll alliance with the People's Democratic Party to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power after the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, NC leader and ex-Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said. The National Conference is open to a strategic post-poll alliance with the People's Democratic Party to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power after the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, NC leader and ex-Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said.

Oct 08, 2024 06:18 (IST) Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Know Major Parties

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress are fought together. On the other hand, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested separately.

Oct 08, 2024 06:18 (IST) J&K Election Results: First Elections As Union Territory

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in June 2018, the former state was divided into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.